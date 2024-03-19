2 injured when vehicle slams into medical building in Pomona

Two people were hospitalized when a driver lost control and crashed into a medical building in Pomona Monday night.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP told NBCLA it looked like the driver was speeding on the westbound 10 Freeway on Orange Grove and Artesia when he hit a Do Not Enter sign on the way off the freeway.

The car appears to have gone through the intersection and jumped a curb right before it crashed into the medical building, said CHP.

Two people were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital. Their condition was unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.