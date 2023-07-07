Lake Forest

2 killed when SUV and car collide at Lake Forest intersection

A third person was hospitalized.

By Jonathan Lloyd and John Cádiz Klemack

Two people were killed late Thursday in a crash involving a car and SUV at a Lake Forest intersection.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Bake Parkway and Commerce Centre Drive in the Orange County community.

Two people traveling in the same vehicle died at the scene. Details about their identities were not available early Friday.

One person was hospitalized. Details about that person's condition were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

