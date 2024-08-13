Marijuana

More than 2.2M illegal cannabis products seized in Los Angeles' Toy District

Nearly a dozen stores were targeted in the state's latest investigation.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

California's task force targeting illegal cannabis seized more than 2.2 million cannabis packages with the forged state seal from the Toy District in downtown Los Angeles, the office of Governor Newsom announced Tuesday.

The state said a recent operation led by the governor’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force investigated 11 stores with many of them allegedly manufacturing and selling Illicit packaging that authorities say are used to lure children.

“Illegal packaging is dangerous to consumers, especially when it is ripping-off well-known brands that are attractive to children, and needs to be removed from the marketplace,”  Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliot said in a statement.

Legal marijuana products must be tested and meet health and safety standards for consumption to have the state-sanctioned cannabis symbol on their packaging. Any business that is legally selling or storing the packaging must be licensed with the Department of Cannabis Control or have paperwork proving their transactions with legal cannabis businesses licensed by the state. 

The governor’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force has seized nearly half a billion dollars worth of illicit cannabis since 2022 in addition to eradicating 470,435 illegal cannabis plants, the state said. 

