2 People Killed in Head-On Crash in Woodland Hills

Two drivers were killed in a horrific head-on crash in Woodland Hills late Monday night.

The two cars involved in the accident just outside Pierce College were barely recognizable.

According to one of the Valley traffic investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, speed was a factor in the crash.

Authorities believe that the driver of a Chevy Malibu crossed over into oncoming traffic just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

"It was just chaotic," said Justin Hunter, a witness to the crash. "There were probably about 15 to 25 fighters working on both cars, trying to get the people out."

That alone was an effort given that the Chevy Malibu and the Honda CRV involved in the crash hit head-on.

Althought the investigation is in the early stages, it's believed the Honda was headed west and the Chevy was headed east, when the driver of the Chevy drifted into the next lane for reasons unknown.

The crash happened on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, close to the back entrance to Pierce College's campus.

The driver of the Chevy is believed to be somewhere between 20 and 25 years old, according to investigators. That driver died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Honda is believed to be about 40 years old, and died after being rushed to the hospital.

Speed was a factor, but it will take time to determine whether either driver was under the influence.

Victory Boulevard was closed until around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for cleanup.