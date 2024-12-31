Los Angeles

2 people shot near downtown LA Target: LAPD

By Karla Rendon

Police respond to a shooting near the Target store in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot near the Target in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to the 700 block of S. Figueroa Street for a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. There, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

LAPD said they believe one of the victims may have been a security guard. The severity of the injuries suffered by those who were shot is unclear.

Police described the gunman as a man who dressed in all black and had a gray scarf and a gray backpack.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear.

