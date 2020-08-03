East Los Angeles

20-Year-Old Woman Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wounds in East Los Angeles Home

They arrived to find the woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds, Navarro-Suarez said. Her name was not released.

A 20-year-old woman was found dead Monday from apparent gunshot wounds in an East Los Angeles home, and a man was detained while authorities investigate.

Deputies were dispatched regarding a "call of a person down" about 11:30 a.m. to the home in the 700 block of South Hillview Avenue, near East Hubbard Street, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man, who lives at the home, was detained at the sheriff's East Los Angeles Station "pending further investigation," and a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to Navarro-Suarez.

