2018: A Look at the Year's Most Bizarre Stories

As 2018 comes to a close, NBC4 takes a look back at the stories that stood out because they were strange, weird or downright bizarre. See the list below for 10 of the most bizarre stories of 2018 as seen on NBCLA.com.

1. Man Stops for Cigarettes Before Leading Police on Stolen Ambulance Chase

A man who was being transported to Temecula Valley Hospital broke free, commandeered the ambulance and led police on a lengthly vehicle and foot pursuit, which involved the suspect and police walking to catch their breaths at multiple points, but the man still somehow made time to stop for cigarettes before police began the chase.

2. Home Intruder Made Eggs, Bathed and Washed His Clothes, Woman Says

An Alabama woman found an intruder in her home, which wouldn't be strange normally. This intruder, however, had cooked himself eggs, bathed and was waiting for the rest of his clothes to dry when he was discovered.

3. Indiana Woman Turns to Firefighters for Help With Blazed Pet Raccoon

A woman awoke firefighters in Wayne Township, east of Indianapolis, in the middle of the night asking for treatment for her pet raccoon, who she said was stoned.

Bizarre Busts at LAX: Pork Tamales, Giant Snails and More

4. Traveler Busted at NY Airport With 70 Live Finches in Hair Rollers

A passenger arriving into New York through John F. Kennedy International Airport tried to bring in 70 live finches wrapped in hair rollers.

5. Crazy Video Shows Woman Choking McDonald's Employee Allegedly Over Ketchup

A brawl caught on video broke out in an Orange County McDonald's after a woman went into the employee area, demanded ketchup, and allegedly started choking an employee when she was told to leave. Yes, the attack was over ketchup.

6. Movie Theater for Dogs, Owners Opens in Texas

K9 Cinemas opened in Plano, Texas, where people can sit and watch a movie with their four-legged friends just as they would at home.

7. Banksy Artwork Self-Destructs Moment After $1.4 Million Sale

The spray-painted canvas "Girl With Balloon" self-destructed in front of startled auction-goers, moments after being sold for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million). The buyer decided to hold onto the partially shredded art.

8. Birds With a Buzz Bang Into Windows, Cars in Minnesota

Police in a small northern Minnesota town received some strange calls about birds that seem to be intoxicated.

9. Friends Hang up Fake Poster at McDonald's in Texas, Prank Goes Viral

A couple of friends noticed a blank wall at a McDonald's and took the liberty of making their own McDonald's ad and putting up a poster of themselves without the restaurant noticing. The inside joke went viral.

10. Crazy Video Shows Suspected Burglar Pop Out of Hole in Wall After Tunneling Into Store

The surveillance video shows a man popping out from a hole in the wall while wearing a white mask and crawling around on his knees in a bizarre robbery attempt. Police responded, and the suspect was found in some brush nearby.