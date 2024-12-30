How to watch, camping rules and more. What to know about the 2025 Rose Parade

What to Know The 2025 Rose Parade starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

NBC will broadcast the Rose Parade for the 98th year. The New Year's Day tradition also will stream on Peacock.

This year's theme is "Best Day Ever."

Camping overnight along the route will only be permitted the night before the parade.

Some freeway ramps in the Pasadena area will be closed from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon.

Tennis great Billie Jean King, of Long Beach, will lead the 5.5-mile procession as grand marshal.

The new year starts with Pasadena's day in the sun.

The 136th Rose Parade will bring thousands of people to the San Gabriel Valley community with millions more watching the 5.5-mile procession of nearly 40 rose-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian teams from homes around the country.

Here's what to know about the Southern California New Year's Day tradition.

When is the Rose Parade?

The parade will step off at 8 a.m. PT Wednesday on Colorado Boulevard.

How to watch the Rose Parade

NBC will broadcast the Rose Parade for the 98th year. Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will serve as hosts. Peacock will simulcast the 2025 Rose Parade.

What is the 2025 Rose Parade theme?

This year's theme is "Best Day Ever."

"The 2025 theme celebrates life's best moments -- those unexpected times that bring a smile, warm our hearts and fill us with joy," Tournament of Roses President Ed Morales said in a statement unveiling the parade theme. "From a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the simplest pleasures, each is indelibly etched into our memory. Together, we celebrate where we've been and what we look forward to. It's about family, friends, and community and what we have to celebrate -- and to be thankful for. On New Year's Day and throughout the year, let's celebrate the times that make up our Best Day Ever."

How did the Rose Parade start?

The event now associated with the Rose Bowl football game was initially organized by members of the Valley Hunt Club in 1890 as a way to showcase Southern California in the winter. A parade was held before the hunt club competition with flower-decorated carriages. Chariot races, jousting, foot races and a tug-of-war followed the first parade.

"In New York, people are buried in snow," Prof. Charles F. Holder said at a club meeting, according to the Tournament of Roses. "Here our flowers are blooming and our oranges are about to bear. Let’s hold a festival to tell the world about our paradise."

The first Tournament of Roses football game wasn't until Jan. 1, 1902. After an absence for more than a decade, football was permanently reinstated among Tournament of Roses traditions in 1916.

Rose Parade weather forecast

Wednesday's weather looks to be just about what the original organizers had in mind to showcase Southern California in the midst of winter. Expect a high of 70s with partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, in New York, the forecast includes clouds, a high of 49 with a 30-percent chance of rain.

Who is the 2025 Rose Parade grand marshal?

Tennis great Billie Jean King, of Long Beach, will lead the procession as grand marshal.

Where is the Rose Parade?

The Colorado Boulevard parade will begin at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, moving north on Orange Grove then east on Colorado Boulevard, then turning north on Sierra Madre Boulevard and ending at Sierra Madre and Villa Street.

The route will close to vehicles at 10 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday after the parade.

Rose Parade camping

There are some rules to know for parade route campers. Foremost, camping overnight along the route will only be permitted the night before the parade -- that's Tuesday night into Wednesday. Campers can start claiming spaces on the sidewalk beginning at noon Tuesday, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., spectators can move out to the blue "Honor Line" on the street.

Click here for a complete list of camping rules.

Rose Parade 'No Drone Zone'

Drones are barred from the Rose Parade route. The Federal Aviation Administration "No Drone Zone" extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be subject to arrest, prosecution, jail and/or fines.

Rose Parade freeway ramp closures

Some freeway ramps in the Pasadena area will be closed from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound 210 Freeway off-ramp at Sierra Madre

Eastbound 210 off-ramp at San Gabriel Boulevard

Eastbound 134 Freeway at Orange Grove Boulevard

Westbound 134 Freeway on-ramp at Orange Grove

Getting to the Rose Parade

Parking in the area will be limited and sells out early. Organizers have urged visitors to take Metro or other public transportation. Metro will be offering free fares on all of its bus and rail lines beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday through 3 a.m Wednesday. Additional trains on the A Line will be running during the early morning hours on Wednesday to accommodate parade visitors. There are four Metro A Line stations located within a half-mile of the parade route.