Floatfest, the Rose Parade follow-up, will ‘roll' into an extra day in 2025

Jan. 1-3, 2025

$25 per day; tickets are available now through Sharp Seating

Shuttle information, as well as important rules and tips, are live on the Rose Parade site

E. Sierra Madre and E. Washington Boulevards in Pasadena

Petals, seeds, floofy flowery bits, stalks, stems, and pods: The natural material that is creatively used to colorfully cover the famous floats of the Rose Parade truly runs the gorgeous, straight-from-nature gamut.

But deciphering all of those little details can be a bit challenging, unless you're near the floats, as in, just a few feet away.

The Tournament of Roses team offers that enticing opportunity to parade fans each year during Floatfest, the float showcase that follows the world-famous procession down Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in Pasadena.

The ticketed event is traditionally two days — the first day is actually the afternoon following the parade — but something special is ahead in 2025: an additional day to admire, gawk, and snap photos of the flower-covered wonders from a nearby spot.

The Rose Parade organizers made the announcement on social media in mid-November, giving locals and visitors time to plan their schedules.

This isn't the first time a third day has been added to Floatfest; you may recall that the 2016 event also included an additional day for visitors to stroll by the sizable and showy works of art.

This was due to Jan. 1 falling on a Friday in 2016, prompting the decision to make Floatfest a weekend-long celebration.

The latest extension springs from the showcase's "overwhelming success" and enduring popularity, reveals the Tournament team.

A Food Fare, presented by Go Bowling, will give visitors snack-buying opportunities at the float-filled location. A bevy of food trucks will add to the convivial scene, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1, just hours after the parade concludes.

Tickets? You'll want yours in advance. Note that there is an early morning session "reserved for seniors & disabled visitors" Jan. 2; hours and details are available on the Floatfest site.