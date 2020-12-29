Body Found on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

A body was found Tuesday morning along the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

The discovery was made at 5:25 a.m. along the westbound Foothill Freeway near the transition road where the Foothill Freeway branches off into the westbound 134 Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

No details were available about the age or gender of the deceased or how the body came to be along the road.

The agency issued a Sigalert shutting down the roadway at the southbound Fair Oaks Avenue off-ramp.