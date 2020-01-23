3 Charged for Deadly Irvine Home Robbery

Two of three men charged with a home-invasion murder robbery of a 20-year-old man in Irvine made their first appearances in court Thursday.

Omar Miller, 41, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., who is a former police officer in Jamaica; Devon Quinland, 33, of Westminster; and Andre Andrews, 34, of Hollywood, Fla., are charged with killing Raymond Alcala Oct. 26.

Andrews and Miller made their first appearances in court on Thursday in the Central Justice Center. Andrews will return to court Feb. 7, and Miller will return to court Feb. 28 along with co-defendant Devon Quinland, who made his first appearance in court Dec. 18.

All three are expected to be arraigned Feb. 28.

Police in October released surveillance video and images of two suspects sought in the home-invasion on Bayleaf Lane in the hopes it would lead to their arrest.

Police were called about 5:45 a.m. Oct. 26 to a residence, where a man said he had been assaulted and another victim was in the home.

Alcala was shot multiple times while the other victim survived his injuries, police said.

Miller and Andrews are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a firearm, all felonies. They face special-circumstance allegations of robbery and sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm and inflicting great bodily injury on the surviving victim.

Quinland is charged with murder with special-circumstance allegations of murder during a robbery and a count of conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a firearm.

They were all charged Dec. 13. Quinland was arrested Dec. 17, while Andrews and Miller were arrested Wednesday.