Three people are sought in connection with a break-in and armed robbery late Thursday in the Hollywood Hills.

The home invasion-robbery was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Mannix Drive. Two men entered the residence as a third person waited outside ine a car, police said.

The intruders, at least one of whom was armed, struck one person inside the home with a handgun. That victim suffered a cut, but two other people in the home were not injured.

Resident Ishmael Khan, a social media influencer, said he believes he was targeted and tracked down by someone familiar with his social media platform. Robbers took a Rolex watches, designer bags, his passport and a gun, he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"They're ready to shoot your for this," Khan said.

Security camera video showed two masked men running from the home carrying items. Video from inside the home showed a shattered window with shards of glass on a stairway.

Detailed descriptions of the robbers were not available early Friday. The three men left the scene in a white sedan, but authorities did not have details about the make or model.