38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in South LA

About 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized Wednesday at a South Los Angeles area textile warehouse.

The fireworks were loaded onto three trucks and hauled away Thursday morning from the location in an industrial area of Florence. The LAPD shared a photo of boxes filled with fireworks stacked inside one of the box trucks.

The fireworks were discovered around 3 p.m. Wednesday during a compliance check by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Bomb squad members responded to the scene in the 900 block of East 91st Street to transport the explosives.

There were no reports of arrests.

The illegal fireworks will be weighed and transported for disposal, the LAPD said.

About two years ago, a South Los Angeles neighborhood was shaken when a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad attempted to detonate a large cache of illegal fireworks. The resulting explosion left 17 people injured, including officers, and the truck used to contain the fireworks was destroyed.