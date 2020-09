A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Southern California on Friday night.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

The quake was west southwest of El Monte at 11:38 p.m.

Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that it was almost the same location as the deadly 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the Whittier Narrows area in 1987.

It was felt in areas including Marina Del Rey, Lakewood, Studio City, Van Nuys, and Santa Fe Springs.