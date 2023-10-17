malibu

4 dead in multi-car wreck in Malibu

By Rudy Chinchilla

Four people were killed Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in a car crash in Malibu.
NewsChopper 4

Four people died in a multi-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Tuesday night.

The wreck happened on the 21600 block of PCH. In addition to the four deceased victims, two others were rushed to a hospital, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed one vehicle on its side.

A large presence of police officers and firefighters were at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

malibu
