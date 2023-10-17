4 dead in multi-car wreck in Malibu

Four people died in a multi-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Tuesday night.

The wreck happened on the 21600 block of PCH. In addition to the four deceased victims, two others were rushed to a hospital, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed one vehicle on its side.

A large presence of police officers and firefighters were at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.