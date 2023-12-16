4-year-old killed during road rage shooting in Lancaster: LASD

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy was shot to death in a road rage confrontation in Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The violence occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday when the boy and his parents were traveling near Sierra Highway and East Avenue J. There, the suspected assailant cut them off and then followed the family through the streets. During this time, the boy’s parents slowed down and the other driver pulled up to the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and opened fire.

According to LASD, the child, who was seated in the backseat, was shot in the torso. The parents immediately took the victim to an area hospital, where the 4-year-old died of his injuries.

Authorities responding to the case found the suspect vehicle in the area and arrested two individuals on suspicion of murder. The identities of those who were arrested were not immediately released, but the sheriff’s department described them as a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

The identity of the child who was shot was not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.