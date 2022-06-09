Shooter in Dark Sedan Sought in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Man in Pickup

The search was on Thursday for someone in a dark sedan who shot and killed a man traveling in another vehicle.

The shooting happened in North Hills next to the 405 Freeway around 5 p.m. at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue.

The area is always busy with vehicle and foot traffic, yet police say that didn’t stop someone from pulling up next to a truck in motion and fatally shooting the driver. Police covered the victim’s white Ford pickup truck with a tent where it rolled to a stop between a gas station and a Tommy's hamburger restaurant.

The vehicle with the body still inside sat curbside for hours in the shadow of the landmark Budweiser plant.

No arrests were made Thursday.

The crime scene was at a major intersection in a well travelled area, which might help yield witnesses and clues.

"Witnesses described seeing a black sedan leaving south on Haskell, possibly west on Roscoe," said LAPD Detective Mark O'Donnell. "Looks like car to car, occupant fired at our victim, striking him."

About five hours after the killing, the LA County Coroner arrived and recovered the body.

The agency would handle identification and the official cause of death.

Despite this happening during rush hour at a very busy intersection, there were no other victims.

No shell casings or ballistic evidence was found.