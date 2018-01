A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook the Berkeley area early Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



The temblor hit at 2:39 a.m. about two miles from Berkeley at a depth of 8.1 miles, the USGS reported.

The earthquake was originally reported as a preliminary 4.7-magnitutde temblor, but was downsized to a magnitude of 4.4.

No injuries or damage have been reported.