5 firefighters injured in fire at illegal cannabis operation in downtown LA

Five firefighters were hospitalized after they responded to a fire at an illegal cannabis operation in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Thick plumes of smoke and large flames were seen coming from a two-story commercial building during the morning. The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at a 69-year-old, 9,100-square-foot brick structure at 1400 E. Newton St., a couple of blocks north of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway.

The firefighters who were hospitalized underwent a comprehensive medical examination after experiencing an unexpected burning sensation in their faces, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey. Those firefighters were treated and released from medical care. No other injuries were reported.

Some 145 firefighters knocked down the blaze in 56 minutes, Humphrey said.

A pair of cadaver-detection dog teams were called to the scene "to address unconfirmed reports that one or more persons may have been within the now-heavily damaged building at the time of the fire," he said. They found no indication of human remains and no witnesses came forward to report anyone missing.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.