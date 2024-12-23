Hacienda Heights

5-year-old boy reported dead in Hacienda Heights

By City News Service

A 5-year-old boy was reported dead, possibly from drowning in a backyard swimming pool, authorities said Monday.    

The emergency was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of Sigman Street at Stimson Avenue, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Deputy Jacob Sivley told City News Service.

The initial call was about a child not breathing, possibly due to drowning, Sivley said.

It was confirmed to news media at the scene that the child had died.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, Sivley said.

