59-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Suspected Street Race in South LA

The driver of a 2021 dark gray Kia K5 was "engaged in a speed contest with at least two other vehicles" traveling southbound on Figueroa Street at about 8:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a LAPD statement.

Police Monday are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 59-year-old man during a suspected street race in South Los Angeles.

The driver of a 2021 dark gray Kia K5 was "engaged in a speed contest with at least two other vehicles" traveling southbound on Figueroa Street at about 8:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The Kia struck the man, who was walking in an unmarked crosswalk, at the intersection of Figueroa and 89th streets before fleeing along with the other racing vehicles.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the man to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information related to the collision was asked to call LAPD Detective Keith Gonzales or Officer Carol Mitchell at 323-421-2500. Calls made during non-business hours or weekends should be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

