Part of 60 Freeway closed for shots fired investigation in Hacienda Heights

Deputies responded to a Denny's and nearby construction site following the shots fired call, then entered a neighborhood where a man was taken into custody.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a shots fired call in Hacienda Heights Friday Dec. 6, 2024.
Part of a Southern California freeway was shut down early Friday after a report of shots fired near a Hacienda Heights restaurant and construction site.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed at least seven law enforcement SUVs in a Denny's parking lot near the 60 Freeway. Deputies then fanned out in a neighborhood next to the freeway, where they located a man sought in connection with the investigation in the backyard of a home.

The man was between a wooden fence and freeway wall. An armored SWAT vehicle was positioned on the freeway near the home.

At about 8 a.m., deputies in tactical gear entered the yard and took the man into custody.

Details about the report of shots fired were not immediately available. There were no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

The eastbound side of the freeway was closed for the investigation.

