All Lanes Shut Down on 605 Freeway After Crash in Santa Fe Springs - NBC Southern California
All Lanes Shut Down on 605 Freeway After Crash in Santa Fe Springs

By Heather Navarro and City News Service

    All lanes of the 605 North were shut down in Santa Fe Springs following a multiple car crash and van fire Monday morning Nov. 6, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

    All lanes of the 605 Freeway were shut down at the 5 Interchange following a multiple vehicle crash and car fire Monday morning.

    The crash, which occurred on the northbound lanes, clogged up an already congested area of the freeway for an hour by 6:20 a.m.

    The congestion extended all the way from the 91 Freeway. 

    Lanes reopened at 6:35 a.m., but traffic was still a mess in the area. 

    Pioneer Boulevard was an alternate route to consider. 

    The crash was reported at 5:28 a.m. on the northbound San Gabriel River Freeway at Firestone Boulevard, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

    Vehicles were reported blocking the HOV lane and the No. 3 lane, Nicholson said.

    The occupant of the burning van got out of the vehicle but was injured, the CHP said.

    CHP officers diverted traffic off the freeway at Firestone, Nicholson said.


    Published 2 hours ago

