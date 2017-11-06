All Lanes Shut Down on 605 Freeway After Crash in Santa Fe Springs

All lanes of the 605 Freeway were shut down at the 5 Interchange following a multiple vehicle crash and car fire Monday morning.
The crash, which occurred on the northbound lanes, clogged up an already congested area of the freeway for an hour by 6:20 a.m.
The congestion extended all the way from the 91 Freeway.
Lanes reopened at 6:35 a.m., but traffic was still a mess in the area.
Pioneer Boulevard was an alternate route to consider.
The crash was reported at 5:28 a.m. on the northbound San Gabriel River Freeway at Firestone Boulevard, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
Vehicles were reported blocking the HOV lane and the No. 3 lane, Nicholson said.
The occupant of the burning van got out of the vehicle but was injured, the CHP said.
CHP officers diverted traffic off the freeway at Firestone, Nicholson said.