Expect lane closures on 605 Freeway this weekend 

The southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway between the I-5 in Downey and Firestone Boulevard in Norwalk will experience numerous lane closures from Friday night to Monday morning.

Full southbound freeway closures will be on Friday and Sunday night while the remainder of the weekend will only be lane reductions.

Friday

All southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4:01 a.m. Saturday morning to place k-rail and temporary striping.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday

Two southbound lanes will be open to traffic from 4:01 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday

All southbound lanes will be closed again from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5:01 a.m. Monday to remove k-rail and restripe the freeway.

Monday

All southbound lanes will reopen to the public by 5:01 a.m. on Monday.

The northbound & southbound I-5 connectors to southbound I-605 will be closed starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday to 5:01 a.m. Monday.

The Florence Avenue and Telegraph Road on-ramps to southbound I-605 will be closed starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday to 6:01 a.m. Monday.

Detours

During full freeway closures, traffic will be detoured via local arterial routes. But, Caltrans urges motorists to avoid the zones and use alternate freeways, including the 110, 710 and 57 Freeways.