63-Year-Old Man Killed in a Tent Fire in Westchester

A 63-year-old man who typically spent time in a tent adjacent to a single-family house in Westchester died in a fire in the tent, and an investigation was underway, authorities said Thursday.

Firefighters responded at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday to the 8300 block of Stewart Avenue, near Loyola Marymount University. According to Margaret Stewart of Los Angeles Fire Department, they found a vinyl carport-style tent well involved and a yard with excessive storage conditions and heavy fire.

They also heard reports the house's occupant typically spent time in the tent, Stewart said.

Firefighters found the man "beyond medical help," Stewart said. He was declared dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Per LAFD protocol when there is a death, arson investigators were called.

Twenty-six firefighters extinguished the blaze in 17 minutes, preventing it from extending to the exposed garage and house, according to Stewart.

No further details were available.