710 Freeway

Driver Killed in Car-to-Car Shooting on 710 Freeway

A driver opened fire on another car, killed its driver early Tuesday on the 710 Freeway in Cudahy.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A driver was killed in a shooting on the 710 Freeway in Cudahy Tuesday April 5, 2022.
RMG

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday as he was driving on the 710 Freeway in southeastern Los Angeles County.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. south of Clara Street in Cudahy, the CHP said. The driver died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined that another driver in a black sedan fired shots at the victim's vehicle, the CHP said. The victim pulled over in the center median and called 911.

The shooter exited the freeway at Florence Avenue. A detailed description of the car was not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim's name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Video showed bullet holes in the passenger side back window. The driver's side windshield was shattered.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP at 323-980-4600.

This article tagged under:

710 Freeway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us