Driver Killed in Car-to-Car Shooting on 710 Freeway

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday as he was driving on the 710 Freeway in southeastern Los Angeles County.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. south of Clara Street in Cudahy, the CHP said. The driver died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined that another driver in a black sedan fired shots at the victim's vehicle, the CHP said. The victim pulled over in the center median and called 911.

The shooter exited the freeway at Florence Avenue. A detailed description of the car was not immediately available.

The victim's name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Video showed bullet holes in the passenger side back window. The driver's side windshield was shattered.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP at 323-980-4600.