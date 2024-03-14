Nine restaurants based in Los Angles have been added to the California Michelin Guide.

These new additions are part of Michelin's unique restaurant rating system, using stars and covers, a Bib Gourmand award and drink symbols to categorize each spot visited by inspectors.

Any restaurant can be reviewed via the Michelin Guide as long as the establishment is deemed high quality based off Michelin’s rating criteria, which includes:

Quality of products

Mastery of flavors and cooking techniques

A chef’s personality represented in the dining experience

The harmony of flavors

Consistency between inspectors’ visits

Amour

Cuisine: French Contemporary

Location: 8715 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 90048

Amour offers a plethora of menu items that blend French and Japanese influences. The restaurant has a patio area full of banquettes and booths, while the dining room can be accessed through a library of vintage books.

Little Fish

Cuisine: American

Location: 1606 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Little Fish can be found in Echo Park. The restaurant, which shares the space with a mini market, offers breakfast and lunch options, such as their fish tartines and a signature fried fish sandwich.

Lui's Cafe

Cuisine: Chinese

Location: 3915 1/2 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Lui’s Cafe is a Chinese American diner, bakery and café. Menu items are inspired by food travels to Taiwan, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The Michelin Guide suggests arriving early as seats are bound to fill up quickly.

Pollo a la Brasa

Cuisine: Peruvian

Location: 764 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90005

Pollo a la Brasa is a Peruvian restaurant nestled in Koreatown. This family-owned restaurant has been serving this area for over 30 years. A few menu items include meat and chicken plates, topped with French fries and paired with a spice green aji sauce.

Quarter Sheets

Cuisine: Pizza

Location: 1305 Portia St., Los Angeles, 90026

Quarter Sheets offers customers a hipster vibe with its casual interior design that features a vinyl and cassette collection. Menu items include inch-thick, pan-style pizzas with topping such as pepperoni, olives, 'nduja and cheese.

sawa

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: 111 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 90012

sawa is tucked away in the basement of an office building in downtown LA. A few menu items include a shrimp cake with panko-battered, deep-fried lotus root and a soy sauce cheesecake as a dessert choice.

UKA

Cuisine: Japanese Contemporary

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 90028

UKA is located within the Japan House at the Ovation Hollywood. The restaurant offers six to nine food courses, many of which lean to the traditional Japanese cooking.

Funke

Cuisine: Italian

Location: 9388 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, 90210

Funke is an Italian restaurant with a 1930s art deco style. This restaurant offers focaccia, a plate of tender South Pacific prawns, and a handmade agnolotti to name a few.

Sushi Sonagi

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: 1425 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena, 90247

Sushi Songai is an eight-seat restaurant sushi counter that opens only on weekends and hosts two seatings nightly. A few menu items include a pot of crispy seasoned meat and a roasted sweet potato topped with white sesame ice cream.