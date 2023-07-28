911 call details moments after Bronny James cardiac arrest

A newly released 911 call details the moments after Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest at a University of Southern California basketball practice.

Bronny James, 18, was hospitalized after collapsing Monday as the incoming USC freshman practiced at the Galen Center. In the critical moments after the cardiac arrest, he was treated by the school's medical staff before being transported to the hospital.

“We need an ambulance here immediately. Listen to me, we need an ambulance here now,” a caller tells the dispatcher in the 911 call. The dispatcher later tells the caller help is on the way.

Bronny James was released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said Thursday.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting,” the hospital said in a statement. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

Speaking to the TODAY show, Dr. Gregory Katz, who did not treat James, said the workup is a “battery of tests looking at the heart muscle, the blood flow, the electrical activity, as well as everything else” to figure out why the cardiac arrest happened.

According to data provided by the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for children in sports.

One AHA study found Black NCAA basketball players — like Bronny James – to be at highest risk. The AHA’s Chief Science and Medical officer, Dr. Mariell Jessup, doesn’t believe there is enough data to make broad conclusions, however.

“It's rare. It's rare among Black patients. It's rare among white, young athletes. And if there is a preponderance in one race or ethnic group, then we need to find out the reasons why,” Jessup said.

She said more research needs to be done to understand sudden cardiac death in general, and if any groups are in fact at increased risk.

LeBron James tweeted words of thanks Thursday for the support his family received during the past few days and provided an encouraging update.

“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” he wrote.