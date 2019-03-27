A Spooky Speakeasy Materializes, for One Night Only

Gather with other fright fans on the final Friday of March at Rated R: A Horror Speakeasy.

What to Know Friday, March 29, 6 p.m. to midnight

No cover

Secret Glendale location provided after you RSVP (you'll find out on March 29)

Marchoween doesn't have to be so melancholy, dear autumn aficionados and fans of fright films.

True, it isn't October, or even September, meaning that the plethora of eeky-freaky go-outs is rather limited.

But, still, this is Southern California, the land of year-round Halloween-flavored high jinks, and Marchoween 2019 is feeling mighty macabre.

Look to the first maze announcement from Halloween Horror Nights for further proof (it's "Stranger Things"), and the fact that the I Like Scary Movies pop-up opening is just days away, and that Monsterpalooza is not long after that.

An adult-style soiree is clearly called for, the sort of celebration that is spirited in more ways than one. Rated R: A Horror Speakeasy fits that chilling bill, and it is ready to fill your springtime with some fall-style scares.

Those scares will include a premiere of "The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs," in partnership with Shudder, horror-vibey music spun by DJ Jonah Ray (of "Mystery Science Theatre 3000"), aerial bartenders (look up), themed cocktails, and "different horror-themed areas for drink and play."

There's no cover, and as for the spooky-secret Glendale area location? Do RSVP, and they'll let you know on the day-of where to lurk/shamble to (in case you're in full monster or zombie mode).

And that day? It's Friday, March 29.

And the time? Everything howls at 6 p.m. while the ghosties go to sleep at midnight.

And the sips? They'll be discounted from 8 to 9 o'clock, but, whenever you choose to raise a glass, have money, for while there's no cover, you will want to pay for your libations.

"Costumes and Cosplay encouraged!" is the wicked word, so don your favorite werewolf couture, or some eerie ensemble, and find some frights in the floweriest season of the year.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations