A Tasty Haunted Mansion Is Inside the Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion transforms into Haunted Mansion Holiday for Halloween Time and the holiday season, inspired by the Walt Disney Pictures classic “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

What to Know Disneyland park

Anaheim

Through Oct. 31, 2019

Those famous hinges of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, the ones that creak, are well-known to fans of the frightfully fun attraction.

And the "doorless chambers"?

Those spaces, too, are familiar to those who love the New Orleans Square destination.

It is a rare instance, however, when the physical parts of the structure are transformed into something tasty, a spicy-sweet treat, a house that is made of fantasy, dreams, and, most essentially, gingerbread.

But that's exactly what has happened inside the planet's most celebrated spook house, thanks to the brand-new gingerbread house sitting in the middle of the Haunted Mansion's phantom-filled ballroom.

If you know your Halloween Time traditions at Disneyland, you know there is always a themed gingerbread creation in the ballroom, one that often has look that pays homage to "Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas."

The 2019 gingerbread house, however, has a slightly different bent, and one that is oh-so-meta: It's the Haunted Mansion itself, in smaller, yummier form, a tribute to the world-famous ride's 50th anniversary.

How long did this wickedly wee and wonderful house take to bake, or, rather, to come together? The word from The Happiest Place on Earth is the ghostly goodie "... took 13 spooky days to bring to life."

A half dozen cast members from the resort's Central Bakery designed and made this macabre confection, and the impressive word from the official Disneyland blog is that three of these culinary artists have been working on ballroom gingerbread house since 2001.

And something sweet? This fan favorite, the Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort gingerbread house, will mark its 20th anniversary in 2020.

Past themes have found fanciful odes to Sally, from the "Nightmare" universe, and everyone's favorite baddie, Oogie Boogie.

That the Haunted Mansion gets to star in the Haunted Mansion, during its 50th year, is not so "Nightmare"-ish but is quite nice.

Look for nods to the graveyard, the singing busts, and the iconic exterior of the grand manse, too.

As for what it took to make a more minute and munch-ready mansion a reality? Here are some of the numbers: "Over 30 pounds of gingerbread" as well as "120 pounds of frosting and icing." There's plenty of fondant in the house, too, quite literally: 140 pounds.

Just hop in a Doom Buggy, before Oct. 31, to spy this wonder. It's in the ballroom scene, as mentioned, so as soon as you spy Madame Leota, best keep your nose to the air for that first whiff of The Gingerbreadiest Place on Earth.

