Absolution Brewing's Barktoberfest to Help Hounds in Need

The Torrance beerhouse'll donate part of the proceeds from the Sept. 21 to the spcaLA. Is your pup invited to join you? Woof woof (so, yes).

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 21

1 to 10 p.m.

A "percentage of sales will be donated to spcaLA"

There are many events that have "-oberfest" stuck on the end of their various names, all to signify that they're happening around the fall and that beer may be served and, just perhaps, lederhosen may be worn by those in attendance.

And while other "-oberfests" uniformly put the emphasis on fun times and stein-holding contests and oompah-big sounds, there is a special, just-ahead-of-fall happening that's all about helping hounds.

It's Absolution Brewing Company's Barktoberfest, and while your dog doesn't have don a dirndl, she is invited to the Torrance to-do, which will woof it up on Saturday afternoon, Sept 21, 2019.

Make that Saturday afternoon and evening, as the party will give a howl from 1 p.m. to 10 that night.

During that time? There shall be live tunes, from four different acts, if the humans wish to dance and raise the roof (and the dogs wish to observe the strange and curious act of humans doing both).

Both shuffleboard and cornhole are there for the playing, and there'll be Mexican eats to buy from Brown Owl Meals.

And on the give-back front? Part of the beer sales from the day will be donated to the spcaLA.

So incredibly sweet, and the reason there is a "bark" to this "-toberfest." It is, of course, about spending the last summer Saturday with your pup in a festive atmosphere, but it is also about supporting the many ways that the spcaLA so actively supports animals in need.

Ready to combine your love of canines, autumn, lederhosen, suds, and this lively fall tradition? Make for Torrance, with your four-footed bestie, and send the summer off with a pint at a pup-focused fundraiser.

