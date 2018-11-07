What to Know The shooting began about 11:15 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

Twelve victims were killed, including a Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant. The gunman also died.

An emergency information hotline was set up for the #BorderLineShooting at 805-465-6650.

A gunman opened fire at a college night event at a Thousand Oaks bar and grill Wednesday night, leaving 12 victims dead, including a sheriff's sergeant who responded to the emergency before the gunman died.

The shooting began about 11:15 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill, said Capt. Garo Karedjian, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Many in the crowd came from local colleges such as Pepperdine, Moorpark and Cal State Channel Islands.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said his agency received multiple calls of shots being fired at the bar, which has a large dance hall, pool room and eating and drinking area.

"It's a horrific scene in there," Dean told a news conference in the parking lot of the bar.

Minutes later, sheriff's sergeant Ron Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer went in to respond to the gunshots. Helus was a 29-year veteran and was looking to retire, Dean said.

"He went in to save lives," Dean said, his voice cracking. "He went in to save other people."

Deputies found 11 dead victims inside. Multiple others were reported injured and at local hospitals.

Some witnesses reported breaking through windows and ducking under tables to escape the fusillade. Sarah Rose DeSon of Whittier, a communications major at Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo, was celebrating a friend's birthday at the bar.

"All I remember was standing there with my friend and I heard the shots," she said. "I'm pretty sure I saw him. I'll never get that picture out of my head. We dropped, heard gunshots, a lot of gunshots.

"Everyone was under the table so it was hard to get under there."

Sergeant Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran, was one of the responders to the scene of the Thousand Oaks bar shooting who died at the scene.

Photo credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff

She saw sparks and smoke.

"By the grace of God I got to the front door."

She ran down the stairs, got in a car, and circled the area, yelling her friend's name. She found her friend safe, hiding in the bushes.

Officials had no details about the gunman. There was no word on what motivated the shooting.

A bomb squad was combing through the scene after some reported smoke bombs going off during the gunfire.

Mitchel Hunter, 19, from Simi Valley, said he saw the gunman. He said he had a short-barreled semi-automatic pistol with a big magazine.

He said he emptied the magazine and reloaded. The shooter was armed with a single handgun, according to a law enforcement source.

"I saw him walk in," Hunter said. "And he started shooting."

Hunter said his friend, Tim Munson, 19, also from Simi Valley, was hospitalized.

He didn't know his condition. Hunter said he heard some 20 shots and it seemed to take awhile before the police arrived.

"It took forever to get the cops there," he said.

Carl Edgar, a regular at the bar, said his mind was spiraling out of control.

"I'm grateful I wasn't there, but at the same time I wish I could've been there to help," Edgar said. "I don't have enough hands to count how many friends I have in there tonight.

"It's been a bad night. Wednesdays (are) the most popular because it's college night, just a bunch of lively kids, different colleges all the way from Ventura, all the way down to the Valley."

Edgar said his friends are OK.

The massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since 17 classmates and teachers were gunned down at a Parkland, Florida school nine months ago. It also came less than two weeks after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Beverly White, Jonathan Gonzalez, Robert Kovacik, Stephanie Marroquin and Oleevia Woo contributed to this report.