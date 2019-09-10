Arboretum's 'Moonlight Forest' to Glimmer Early - NBC Southern California
Arboretum's 'Moonlight Forest' to Glimmer Early

A preview-fun pop-up is now on display at Westfield Santa Anita.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    LA Arboretum
    The holiday lantern show opens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia on Nov. 9, but fans can get an early peek at Westfield Santa Anita through Oct. 6, 2019.

    What to Know

    • Through Oct. 6

    • Westfield Santa Anita

    • Free to see

    No one needs to tell you that, come September, Christmas stuff is already stuffing our store aisles.

    Or, at the very least, we're seeing a few reindeer figurines near all of those ceramic jack o'lanterns and ghosts. For once back-to-school ends, the yuletide begins, or at least the shopping aspect of the season.

    But a different expression of the glowingest moment of the year is now shining at Westfield Santa Anita, and it doesn't have a price tag attached to it. It's a pop-up up devoted to "Moonlight Forest," the annual walk-by lantern extravaganza at LA Arboretum & Botanic Garden.

    The whimsical and over-sized lanterns will return to the Arcadia spread on Nov. 8, but fans of the lanterns can see a few of them, now, at the shopping center.

    Don't wait, though, if you love these lanterns and would like to eye them without paying admission: They're on display at Westfield Santa Anita's center court through Oct. 6.

    The display, which is presented by LA Arboretum in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, is in honor of the Mid-Autumn Festival. The Moon Goddess is part of the Westfield Santa Anita lantern line-up, and she's accompanied by a clutch "of playful pandas."

    There is a mooncakes giveaway going on during the presentation, for those guests who spend a particular amount, do note, so swing by the shopping center's concierge desk for more information.

    Again, though, the lanterns at the pop-up are free to see.

    And if you'd like to buy a ticket to "Moonlight Forest" at LA Arboretum when it debuts in early November? You can, now, hurrah.

    There will be some returning classics this year, like the panda bears, as well as two fresh themes: "Ocean Visions" and "Polar Dreams." Look for several lantern groupings to joyfully pay homage to these concepts.

