An 'apparent insider attack' in Afghanistan led to the death of Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate on July 7, the Department of Defense announced on Sunday.

Maciel was recognized as a part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and perished due to injuries sustained during an apparent insider attack in Tarin Kowt District in Uruzgan Province of Afghanistan according to a press release issued by the Department of Defense.

The incident is considered to be under investigation.