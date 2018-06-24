One Arrested in Pico Rivera, Arcadia Street 'Takeovers'

One person was arrested after throwing a bottle at a deputy as crowds gathered to watch street "takeovers" in Pico Rivera and Arcadia on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

One person was arrested as crowds gathered overnight in Pico Rivera and Arcadia to watch a series of street "takeovers."

The gathering in Pico Rivera began around 12:05 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Paramount and Washington boulevards as people crowded to see cars doing donuts, said Sgt. Cardenas of the city's Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station.

Deputies dispersed the onlookers, but they gathered half an hour later about 2.5 miles down the road at the intersection of Beverly and Rosemead boulevards, Cardenas said. There, people blocked the intersection as cars continued to do donuts, some waving large Mexican flags.

One person was arrested after throwing and striking a deputy with a bottle, Cardenas said. That deputy will be OK.

Though people also set off illegal fireworks, nobody else was injured, no property was damaged and no further arrests were made as deputies dispersed the crowd, Cardenas said.

In Arcadia, people gathered at W Duarte Road and S Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia Police Department Sgt. Juarez said. That "takeover" was unrelated to the one in Pico Rivera, he added.

Onlookers dispersed as soon as Arcadia police arrived at the intersection, though they later tried to gather on the 210 Freeway, Juarez said. The California Highway Patrol stopped the crowd from making it onto the freeway and no arrests were made, he said.