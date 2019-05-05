Chloe Flower is a classically-trained musician who combines her passions of piano and pop music into a style that is all her own.

What to Know Chloe Flower performed with Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds signed Flower to create her first album.

From Aretha Franklin to Ariana Grande. From Johann Sebastian Bach to Justin Bieber. Flower is breaking all kinds of perceptions of what classical keys can sound like.

"It doesn't have to be boring, or sterile, or inaccessible," she said. "It could be anything you want it to be."

She is the pianist who stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony in a performance with with hip-hop artist Cardi B.

The classically-trained pianist manages to marry very different genres into a style that seems effortless.

"I grew up loving pop music so much, and I listened to as much Beyoncé as I listened to Chopin," Flower said.

The music and fashion icon is making quite the name for herself, and she wears her Asian heritage proudly. She says growing up in a Korean-American household, finding her connection to music came easy.

"I think that's one of the most beautiful things about our culture is how much we appreciate music," Flower said. "They love classical music in Korea."

Flower's musical journey started at just two years old in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Flower's parents recognized her passion for piano. With their support, she was determined to be the best.

"I would say I was a tiger daughter," she said. "I would force myself to wake up at four in the morning so I could practice before school."

Her perseverance paid off when she landed spots at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music and Juilliard.

Flower set her sights on Los Angeles where she caught the ears of Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, a well-known music producer. Edmonds signed Flower nine years ago to work on her musical ambitions.

"That, to me, was the most exciting thing," she said. "Showing the world that classical music doesn't have to look a certain way."

Flower is currently working on her first album, which is set to be released later this month.

Flower also uses her musical platform to support her other passions in life. She is an active philanthropist, an ambassador with the United Nations and is also raising awareness to fight human trafficking.

"I've gotten so many parents who are sending me videos of their kids wanting to learn an instrument," Flower said. "Even adults are saying, 'I want to start back up again.'"