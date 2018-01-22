Astro Doughnuts Unveils 'Red Carpet Doughnut' Just Ahead of Oscars Nominations - NBC Southern California
Astro Doughnuts Unveils 'Red Carpet Doughnut' Just Ahead of Oscars Nominations

The doughnuts are available in Los Angeles now through the Oscars on March 4

By Whitney Irick

Published 2 hours ago

    Anthony Lu
    Astro Doughnuts is selling a gold and glittery doughnut on the outside, with delectable red velvet on the inside, at its Los Angeles location to celebrate awards season.

    And the winner is … this red carpet doughnut.

    Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken in downtown Los Angeles unveiled its awards season-themed pastry just ahead of Tuesday's 2018 Oscars nominations announcement. 

    The doughnut is "gold and glittery on the outside" and "delectable red velet on the inside," according to the doughnut shop. 

    These beauties are available for $5.00 each in LA by advanced order now through the Oscars. The treat will also be available at the LA location during Oscars weekend in March. 

