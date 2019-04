A police officer was hospitalized after being shot and wounded in South Los Angeles April 20, 2019.

An LAPD officer was hospitalized after being shot and wounded near 51st Street and Long Beach Avenue in South Los Angeles Saturday night, law enforcement sources tell NBC News.

The officer's condition was unknown.

A large police presence surrounded the location, although few details were immediately available.

Aerial footage showed at least one person being taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting report.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.