Police were pursuing the driver of a Jeep, who narrowly missed pedestrians crossing a street, in the West Valley area Wednesday.

The driver, a possibly armed robbery suspect, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on the westbound 101 Freeway before taking to the streets.

The police went into tracking mode after the driver began traveling erratically on the road, almost hitting pedestrians in a crosswalk.

A female passenger jumped from the car at Hazeltine Avenue and Victory Boulevard. Police were searching for her at a nearby construction site after NBC4's chopper pilot spotted her running and notified the police helicopter. She was taken into custody a short time later.

The driver later casually stepped out of the car and attempted to walk away with a hoodie on as the Jeep's tires were smoking.

After a quick jog around the area of Longridge and Victory, the driver surrendered and was taken into custody.