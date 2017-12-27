Belly-Laugh into 2018 Along with the Marx Brothers

Feeling a bit hallowed, and serious, and influenced by tradition, and directed by pomp, and is a sheer gravitas surrounding you and all that you do?

It could very well be the first day of the year, a moment when many people attempt to tap into their most shining qualities while bidding their foibles and bad habits goodbye.

While this task may take some gravitas and seriousness, one could also argue that rolling into a fresh 365er with some guffaws and chortles and happy tears is also a positive start, a beginning that is built on blitheness and humor and maybe a touch of hope.

The way there, on Jan. 1, is to A) read a favorite uproarious book or B) spend time with a sassy pal or C) come together with other cinephile Southern Californians at a cinema in Santa Monica.

It's the Aero Theatre we refer to here, the annual must-visit spot for Marx mavens each New Year's Day. For that's when American Cinematheque screens two screwball comedies from the Marx Brothers, all to give movie goers a lighter heart as they wade into the still hours-old calendar.

The two 2018 flicks, the football farce "Horse Feathers" and the posh romp "Animal Crackers," are two classics for the vaudeville brotherdom, yes, but for comedic movies at large.

The double bill begins at 3 p.m., meaning you can sleep in on Monday, Jan. 1, if Sunday, Dec. 31 turns out to be an especially rollicking, bedtime-be-blasted event.

The belly laughs are deep in the theater, the mood is rightfully silly and buoyant, and heading out onto Montana Avenue on New Year's Day night, well, one can just feel a group of people who are ready to face the next 364 days with at least a bemused grin, if not an outright smile.

Tickets? Get your Groucho on, or your Harpo or your Zeppo or your Chico, ASAP.

