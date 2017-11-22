Complete List of Store Hours on Black Friday

Retailers around California are altering their hours for one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year: Black Friday. Below is a list of retailers ranging from Target to GameStop, detailing the times they open on Friday and the deals they may have in store.



Target

6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Target REDcard holders get early access to Black Friday deals as early as Nov. 22.

Ross

7 a.m. (closing times vary)

Best Buy

8 a.m.

BestBuy isn't waiting on actual Black Friday to start dishing out deals. They are opening on Thanksgiving Thursday at 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., then re-opening on Friday morning at 8 a.m. to continue their day of deals.

Citadel Outlets

12 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you're thinking about making a one stop shop to one of the Citadel mall locations the doors will be open as early as 12 a.m. Friday. Be sure to check individual stores for times may vary.



Glendale Galleria

12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Specific store hours vary by the retailer.

Marshalls

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



JCPenney

Open Thursday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night. Hours may vary by store



Kmart

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For some, Kmart may not be the first place that comes to mind for Black Friday deals, but this is a place to consider with the deeply discounted doorbusters it is offering. One employee says there will be even more items than what is seen online.

Macy's

12 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Dick's .Sporting Goods

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Office Depot

7:45 a.m. -to 9 p.m.

From laptops to printers, Office Depot is getting ahead

PetSmart

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sears

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Toys R Us

Most locations open as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening



Walmart

Most locations will open between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Home Depot

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CVS

CVS will be open during their normal store hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

DSW

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

H&M

Vary by location

Harbor Freight Tools

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl's

Open 24 hours

Kohl's will be opening at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain open for 24 hours on Friday featuring doorbuster deals on Fitbit's, Sony Playstation's and more.

Lowe's

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Nordstrom

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Nordstrom Rack

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Navy

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Petco

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Petco is operating at normal hours, but is offering something extra for your little furry friends. With a purchase, they are offering a free pair of holiday antlers for your dog or cat.

Petco is also hosting a pet party with treat bar samples and demos. According to their circular, the first 25 guests in-store will receive a scratcher that may also include a mystery gift or gift card.

Rite Aid

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam's Club

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Staples

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Victoria's Secret

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.