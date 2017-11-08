Blaze Burns Moving Business in Santa Ana During Three-Alarm Fire - NBC Southern California
Blaze Burns Moving Business in Santa Ana During Three-Alarm Fire

By City News Service

    A three-alarm blaze destroyed a business in Santa Ana on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

    A three-alarm fire destroyed a moving business Wednesday in Santa Ana but no one was injured.

    The business, Discount Movers, shares a building with a Sherwin-Williams paint store, which was not affected by the fire as the two businesses are separated by a firewall.

    "It did its job," said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

    The blaze was reported at 2:25 a.m. in the area of Bristol and Hesperian streets, where arriving crews saw flames shooting through the roof of Discount Movers, according to Kurtz.

    About 75 firefighters took a defensive position around the building and doused the flames from the exterior.

    Crews were near achieving knockdown of the blaze around 4:15 a.m., but Kurtz said firefighters needed to go inside and check for hot spots.

    The fire prompted authorities to block the Bristol Street off-ramp from the eastbound 22 Freeway.

