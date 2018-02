A body was found burning in a garbage fire outside of a Cypress Park Home Depot. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

Arson investigators discovered an adult body Thursday after dousing a fire in Cypress Park.

Officials received a call of a garbage fire just before 2 a.m. at a Home Depot on the 90000 block of Figueroa Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department detective Meghan Aguilar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as is the body’s identification.

Police will be looking for surveillance as the investigate the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.