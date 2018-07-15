Bomb Threat at Greek Theatre Forces Evacuation

A bomb threat on Sunday at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles resulted in evacuations and a show getting cut short. (Published 46 minutes ago)

A show at the Greek Theatre featuring a YouTube star called "Fousey" was cancelled following a bomb threat on Sunday evening.

A caller claimed to be in the crowd at the theater and said he would detonate pipe bombs if the police did not arrange a payment of $5,000, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As of 10 p.m., the LAPD said it had not found any explosives at the Greek Theatre, and they were working to find the person who made the threat that resulted in the evacuation of the more than 1,500 people that had already made it inside the world famous venue.

Fousey addressed the crowd in the parking lot following the evacuation, but the "Hate Dies, Love Arrives" show was a free event, so refunds did not seem to be a concern. Instead, disappointed and confused fans walked away wondering why someone would ruin the gathering.

"No actual device was located, however, due to the direct threat it was determined the venue should be evacuated," LAPD Sgt. David Armas said.



Sunday was the third major evacuation at Griffith Park in about a week. On Tuesday, a brush fire resulted in Griffith Observatory being evacuated and eventually shut down until Saturday. When the observatory opened up, a suspicious package on Saturday afternoon resulted in another evacuation. No explosives were found on Saturday, and the observatory was back open by the end of the day.

Sunday's incident was still under investigation, but the LAPD did not believe that Sunday's Greek Theatre bomb threat was related to Saturday's suspicious package evacuation.