What We Know About the Borderline Bar Shooting - NBC Southern California
BREAKING: 
Mass Shooting in Thousand Oaks
logo_la_2x

What We Know About the Borderline Bar Shooting

Information below about the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks will be updated as it becomes available

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    Twelve people were killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire inside a Thousand Oaks bar.

    Here is what we know.

    Victims: Thirteen people are dead, including a 29-year Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant who responded to the scene. The shooter is among the dead. Other victims were hospitalized, but details on the injured were not immediately available.

    Location: The shots were fired during a weekly college night party at the Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive in Thousand Oaks. The bar has a large dance hall with a stage and a pool room along with several smaller areas for eating and drinking.

    Borderline Bar Shooting: College Night Party Turns to Terror

    [NATL-LA] Borderline Bar Shooting: College Night Party Turns to Terror in Thousand Oaks
    Mark J. Terrill/AP

    Family Unification Center: 1375 E. Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks. For information, call the hotline at 805-465-6650.

    Schools Affected: Many in the crowd came from local colleges such as Pepperdine, Moorpark and Cal State Channel Islands. The bar is close to several other universities

    CSU Channel Islands Information Hotline: 805-465-6650

    Road Closures: Moorpark Road is closed between the 101 Freeway and Rolling Oaks Drive; Rolling Oaks Drive is closed between Moorpark Road to Los Padres Drive; On and off ramps are closed at the 101 Freeway Moorpark Road exit.

    The Gunman: The shooter has not been identified. He was found dead inside the bar by law enforcement officers. It was not immediately clear how he died.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices