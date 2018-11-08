What We Know About the Borderline Bar Shooting

Twelve people were killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire inside a Thousand Oaks bar.

Here is what we know.

Victims: Thirteen people are dead, including a 29-year Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant who responded to the scene. The shooter is among the dead. Other victims were hospitalized, but details on the injured were not immediately available.

Location: The shots were fired during a weekly college night party at the Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive in Thousand Oaks. The bar has a large dance hall with a stage and a pool room along with several smaller areas for eating and drinking.

Family Unification Center: 1375 E. Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks. For information, call the hotline at 805-465-6650.

Schools Affected: Many in the crowd came from local colleges such as Pepperdine, Moorpark and Cal State Channel Islands. The bar is close to several other universities

CSU Channel Islands Information Hotline: 805-465-6650



Road Closures: Moorpark Road is closed between the 101 Freeway and Rolling Oaks Drive; Rolling Oaks Drive is closed between Moorpark Road to Los Padres Drive; On and off ramps are closed at the 101 Freeway Moorpark Road exit.

The Gunman: The shooter has not been identified. He was found dead inside the bar by law enforcement officers. It was not immediately clear how he died.