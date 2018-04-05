A loyal and beloved Southern California police dog whose heroics and determination helped bring a five-hour standoff to an end earlier this year has been euthanized.



Orange Police Department K9 Bosco was euthanized due to a medical condition discovered Wednesday, the department announced in a statement. Details about Bosco's illness were not immediately available.

"With heavy hearts, the decision was made to euthanize Bosco," Orange police said in a heart-breaking statement. "Rest in peace, faithful partner. We love you and will miss you."

The courageous dog brought a five-hour standoff to an end in February when he dragged a pursuit driver out of a pickup. The man punched Bosco repeatedly on the snout and head, but the dog, trained to only release his bite when told to do so, refused to let go until the criminal was in custody.

Bosco, a police dog with the Orange Police Department, received a couple punches from a pursuit driver while putting an end to a five-hour standoff in Orange County on Feb. 4, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

It was one of at least 60 arrests assists credit to Bosco during his five years with the force.