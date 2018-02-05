A possible DUI suspect was engaged in a hours-long standoff with police in Orange County on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Published Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018)

A pursuit driver unleashed a barrage of punches, but a determined police dog refused to let go and helped bring a five-hour standoff to an end Sunday night in Orange County.



The standoff began about 5:45 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and North Batavia Street, according to Orange police Sgt. Trevor Cullen and Anaheim police. The suspect was taken into custody about 10:30 p.m. after the police dog clamped onto his arm and pulled him from the pickup.

The man punched the dog several times.

The pursuit began after a crash in Orange.

"The driver hit a trash bin and possibly a car,'' Cullen told City News Service. "A passerby who saw the accident called us and officers responded to the scene."

The car was spotted and police tried to pull the man over but the driver refused and a pursuit began, Cullen said.

The driver went northbound on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway and then westbound on the Riverside (91) Freeway before exiting on Kingsley and traveling down as far as Lincoln and Batavia.