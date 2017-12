An overturned box truck and fuel spill led to a lengthy closure of the 118 Freeway Thursday Dec. 28, 2017 in the Porter Ranch area.

Four westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m. after the crash near Tampa Avenue. Traffic appeared to be backing up to near the 405 Freeway early Thursday afternoon.

The freeway was reopened earlier than expected, with all lanes reopened by 1 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported.