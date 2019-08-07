A YouTube personality with more than 300,000 subscribers was facing strong backlash and was the center of a Los Angeles Police Department investigation Wednesday after apparently accidentally uploading a video that showed her allegedly abusing her dog.

In the uncut video, which has since been removed from her YouTube page, Brooke Houts says she is going to prank her pup using cling wrap, before she is seen spitting on, shoving and slapping her dog.

The backlash came fast and furious on social media Wednesday, with users also leaving comments on her other YouTube videos, some saying they have reported her to LA Animal Services.

"Dogs deserve respect. If you can't treat dogs with kindness and instead hit them, don't get one," PETA tweeted, also calling on YouTube to banish her from the platform.

Within hours, the LAPD's Animal Cruelty Unit began investigating.

"I sense no ACTUAL remorse in @brookehouts 'apology'. The footage of Brooke abusing her dog shows she is UNFIT to have a pet," pro wrestler Kassius said on Twitter.

The video shared on Twitter can be viewed here. Warning: Contains disturbing content.

In the fallout, Houts took to Twitter to address the public, saying she would never do anything to purposefully harm an animal, and she was upset that day when she filmed.

"I want to clarify that I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form," Houts said in a public address she published via Twitter after the uncut video was posted.

The LAPD declined to comment beyond confirming an investigation was underway.

NBCLA reached out to Houts' Instagram account for further comment. Her account had been set to private.