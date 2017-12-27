Brrr It Up at the Annenberg's First Polar Bear Swim

Spend New Year's Eve Eve — as in Saturday, Dec. 30 — in Santa Monica, doing the ol' Pacific plunge (followed by a warm dip in the Annenberg Community Beach House pool).

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 30

Santa Monica

9 a.m to noon

While New Year's Eve typically receives the lion's share of attention, as far as major holidays that do it up, New Year's Day traditionally enjoys the polar bear's share of attention.

That's not because we schedule our New Year's Day brunches with the beautiful ursine beasties, nor do we watch the Rose Parade with a polar bear at our side (he'd probably take up the better part of the couch).

Rather, Polar Bear Plunges, those straight-into-the-ocean (or lake or pond) fundraisers and fun-raisers, are now a staple of the first day of the year. A day which can be downright chilly, even here in Southern California, making a dip in some unheated H2O a highly goosepimply experience.

But Dec. 30, as in New Year's Eve Eve, as in the penultimate day of the year, is about to get the polar bear's share of attention 'round Santa Monica.

That's because the Annenberg Community Beach House is hosting its inaugural, first-ever, let's-get-this-going Polar Bear Swim on that day, and, if you're hoping it'll be in that pretty pool, hold up: It's all about the Pacific Ocean.

Well, not alllll about the Big Blue. That's where the initial dip will take place, yes, but then participants are invited to dash back up the sand to the heated pool for a warm-up dip.

The pool's toasty clime won't the only treat of the 9 a.m. to noon event. There shall be s'mores, which seem as though they should be the official foodstuff of New Year's Eve Eve, and games, too, and the polar bear mascot?

He's available for photos, should you want to tell everyone in your wider circle how you ran into the ocean, Polar Bear Swim-style, just two days ahead of the first day of 2018.

You'll want to sign up, and eye the fees ($10 for adults, for starters), and keep in mind that "(c)reativity and costumes are encouraged!"

As with most Polar Bear Swims, which see people doing their darndest to bid the old year farewell in funny and fabulous fashion, clothing-wise.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations